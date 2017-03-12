Racing Legend Red Farmer Reflects on Hall of Fame Nomination

Hueytown, Ala. (WIAT) — Walk into Red Farmer’s trophy room and you’ll find memorabilia from decades of auto racing. For a man who has raced for 70 years, and won over 700 races, there’s little the NASCAR legend hasn’t accomplished.

Except for one, Red Farmer is not in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, at least not yet. They say age is just a number, and at 85 years old, Farmer is preparing for his 70th season behind the wheel.

Hoping that this could be the year he gets to take his place among many of the names he’s driven against over the years.