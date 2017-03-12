Saturday Snow in the South

By Published:

Yesterday, a winter storm system created a wintry scene in Midstate Tennessee. Thursday, temperatures were in the mid 70s..how quickly Old Man Winter reminded us that we still have a week until Spring arrives. Nashville was on of the spots that picked up 1-3 inches of the white stuff during the day.

Of course, there were a lot of people enjoying the snow yesterday, but just as many who though Mother Nature was playing a cruel trick on them. Let’s take a look at some of the funnier social media posts from yesterday’s snow, and one from today that shows how long that snow is lasting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s