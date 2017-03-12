Tuscaloosa County DA seeks to crack down on car burglaries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb wants to crack down on offenders who are breaking into cars to steal whatever they can take. Webb is proposing a plan to make repeat offenders wear ankle monitors when they bond out of jail.

“When we have these habitual offenders the people who are routinely committing these offenses, I think the court will be in agreement that it is an appropriate use of a condition and appropriate burden to put on that individual” Webb said.

During the month of February 54 car burglaries were reported to Police in Tuscaloosa. Webb says that’s a major problem and he wants local law enforcement to ask a Magistrate to impose the electronic ankle monitor when bond is set on suspects who are charged with vehicle burglary crimes.

”We in our office want our community to be the very best and the safest it can possibly be. We want to use every tool available and think outside the box and be thoughtful about what we do. But we want to use every tool to achieve that safety for our community”.

The ankle monitors cost three hundred dollars each and it’s the offender’s responsibility to pay the cost. Tuscaloosa County resident Brad Farley says he supports the District Attorneys plan. Several vehicles have been broken into in his Grandmothers neighborhood off highway 69.

“I don’t think these guys should have a chance to be bonded out but if they get bond we need to know where they are at all times. If the DA supports this then we are going to support tracking these guys and knowing where these criminals are at” Farley said.

Hays Webb tells CBS 42 News he and his staff have already begun screen some cases and hope to move forward with the plan very soon.