Birmingham precincts and the armed robberies in their areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have investigated 224 armed robberies this year, and in those cases, there have been 39 arrests.

CBS 42 News checked the precinct by precinct breakdown to find out where these crimes are happening.

The East Precinct covers a 50 square mile area. So far this year they’ve had 86 armed robberies. 18 people have been arrested in those cases.

The West Precinct has seen 63 armed robberies for which there have been 9 arrests. West Precinct covers a 65 square mile area.

The city’s North Precinct has had 19 armed robberies and 9 arrests. It’s a 20 square mile area which includes the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Kelly Ingram Park

Birmingham’s South Precinct is 46 square miles. As of March 13th, the period of time for all of the data in this report, there were 56 armed robberies and 8 arrests.

