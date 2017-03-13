Blizzard of ’93: Where Were You?

Where were you when the Blizzard of 93′ hit Alabama? Where you at home? Where you even born yet? It’s hard to believe it’s been 24 years ago that the entire state of Alabama looked like a winter wonderland. I was in Montgomery working for WSFA TV. Trying to convince people that we were about to have a half foot to one foot of snow in Alabama with huge snow drifts was not an easy task. As a matter of fact, I had phone calls coming into the weather office saying, “they didn’t think me saying all of this was funny!” This was before social media. So, you got to talk to everyone.

Do you have pics or a story?

reportit@wiat.com