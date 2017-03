BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a driver who they say left the scene of a morning crash.

Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Burroughs tells CBS 42 two cars collided on the First Avenue North bridge around 1:45 Monday morning. Burroughs says paramedics took at least three people to the hospital.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. If you know anything that could help investigators find the other driver, call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.