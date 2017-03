HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover planning and zoning commission met Monday night at 5:30 p.m.

The proposed Dave & Busters for the Riverchase Galleria shopping center was on the agenda, and was approved by the commission shortly after the meeting began.

Other proposals the committee will consider tonight include a Little Donkey in the 5300 block of Highway 280 S, possible homes coming to Trace Crossings, and more.

CBS42’s Brittany Bivins is live from the meeting at 6 with more details.