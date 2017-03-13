JSU community excited for Gamecocks NCAA Tournament bid

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after being selected to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, the Jacksonville State University community is still buzzing with excitement about the opportunity for the school on the national stage.

“This is awesome. This is what Cocky Nation lives for,” said student Derrick Adams.

JSU were matched up with Louisville in a 15/2 game in the Midwest Region. The Gamecocks will play in Indianapolis and depart Wednesday for their game against the Cardinals. The game is expected to tip off around 1:45 p.m. Friday and can be seen on CBS 42.

Coach Ray Harper said he feels his team is focused as they approach Friday’s game against Louisville. He mentioned his team finished up their practice last night in half the time they had set aside to get everything done.

“We had a two-and-a-half hour practice scheduled for yesterday and an hour fifteen minutes later we were done,” Harper said. “There was nothing left to do. Hopefully we can maintain that the rest of this week.”

