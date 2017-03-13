Multiple Meetings Monday Across Central Alabama

There are multiple meetings Monday evening.

HOMEWOOD- The Homewood city council will meet tonight. One agenda item relates to the Rosedale Community. They will be discussing adding various improvements like crosswalks and street lights. The meeting is at city hall at 6 p.m.

PELHAM- People in Pelham have their chance to voice their input on improving their city. At the Civic Complex Banquet Hall, you’ll get to meet with the mayor and city council from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a chance to share your thoughts on issues that matter to you in the city.

BIRMINGHAM- City Councilor Lashunda Scales is calling a special town hall meeting with the goal of finding some way to stop the violence. The police chief, DA, and domestic violence program representative will all be there. It will take place at the Northeast YMCA at 6:30 p.m.

HOOVER- There is a planning and zoning meeting tonight. There are multiple agenda items relating to new neighborhoods in the Trace Crossings area. And also, the potential Dave and Buster’s location is up for a vote. That meeting starts at 5:30 at city hall.