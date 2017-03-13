Pickens County Sheriff searching for missing woman

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

They say Christy Cook was last seen in Pickens County around 5 p.m. on March 7. Cook was traveling to Tennessee, but did not arrive at her intended destination. She was driving in a black 2005 GMC pickup and pulling a 1995 Excel Ski Boat on a twin axle trailer. The truck was found in Etowah County, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone who has any idea where she may be or has had any contact with her is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-9804. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Sheriff Abston at 205-367-2000.