Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen girl, suspect in kidnapping believed to be armed

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement is on the hunt for a missing teenaged girl, and have issued an Amber Alert to help in the search.

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, is a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes that stands at 5’5″ and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen in a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Tad Cummins, 50, is wanted in connection with the case. Cummins, 50, stands at 6 feet and weighs about 200 pounds. Authorities believe that Cummins is armed with two handguns.

Both were last seen in a silver Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee license plate reading 976ZPT.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) 824-3463, or 911 as soon as possible.