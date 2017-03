ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder in the deaths of two local men, according to a release from Sgt. Shaun Firestone.

Larry Demond Woolf, 32, was arrested in connection with the deaths of 32-year-old Tysel Safford and 25-year-old Anthony Finch.

At this time, police are not releasing any more information as the case is still under investigation. WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.