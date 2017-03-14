Birmingham precincts murders and armed robberies in their areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have investigated 21 murders and 224 armed robberies this year. They’ve made 12 arrests in the murder cases and 39 arrests for armed robberies.

CBS 42 News checked the precinct by precinct breakdown to find out where these crimes are happening.

The East Precinct covers a 50 square mile area. So far this year they’ve had 4 murders and made 4 arrests in those case. East Precinct has seen 86 armed robberies. 18 people have been arrested in those cases.

The West Precinct has seen 63 armed robberies for which there have been 9 arrests. West Precinct covers a 65 square mile area. They’ve had 10 murders as of March 13th. Police have made 5 arrests in those cases.

The city’s North Precinct has had 4 murders and 1 arrest. They investigated 19 armed robberies and 9 made arrests. It’s a 20 square mile area which includes the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Kelly Ingram Park

Birmingham’s South Precinct is 46 square miles. As of March 13th, the period of time for all of the data in this report, there were 56 armed robberies and 8 arrests. There have been 3 murders in South Precinct and police have made 1 arrest for murder.

