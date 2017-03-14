Cat Thrown Out In Homewood Dumpster

By Published: Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)– Homewood police need your help figuring out who threw out a cat like a piece of trash.

A courtesy officer at the Park at Buckingham apartment complex found the cat in the dumpster on Saturday and called police. Homewood police say this happened around noon on Saturday.

Police found an adult female cat. She is in good health and is being cared for at Vulcan Park Animal Care. She will be available for adoption on Monday. If you want more information, contact the vet at: (205) 870-4500

If you have any information about who may have done this, contact Homewood police at: (205) 332-6200.

