Central Alabama Forecast

Get ready for some cold air to invade central Alabama. It will be a cool and cloudy Tuesday. Highs today only reaching into the mid to upper 40s. There won’t be any rain, but the clouds will be sticking around and will make for a gray day.

Tonight, the clearing sky will allow for temperatures to take a tumble into the mid 20s. That’s right, you read that correctly….20s. Get ready for a very cold morning tomorrow, as well as Thursday. Highs tomorrow will remain cool, in the 40s.

By Thursday, even though temperatures start off in the 20s, highs will reach into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll be back in the 60s by Friday. Rain is creeping back into the forecast late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will not be a wash. The rain will move out early Saturday morning and the sunshine returns Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We’ll be back in the mid 70s by Monday.

