Farms, gardens prepare to fight off cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The east coast is getting battered by a winter storm that’s bringing snow and flight disruptions.

The storm is already having an impact on people traveling from Central Alabama.

Several flights out of Birmingham to New York and Philadelphia were canceled Tuesday morning. While the east coast is dealing with snow, Central Alabamians are preparing for a cold snap.

Not perfect conditions for those spring plants you may have already planted.

Andrew Sweeney with Andy’s Creekside Nursery says it’s still pretty early to start planting.

“We try diligently to make sure that everybody that leaves here understands that there’s still 3-4 weeks of potential threatening weather, I try to tell everybody to keep it mobile, maybe keep it in the garage,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney says sturdier plants should be alright outside for a couple of cold nights. Andy’s is bringing in all of its delicate flowers including ferns.

Workers at Jones Valley Teaching Farm in Downtown Birmingham are also trying to prepare for the freezing temperatures.

The farm teaches students hands-on food education in schools throughout the city.

Employees there have been looking at the weather for a couple of weeks anticipating this cold snap.

They’ve even had to put off planting some of the crops like vegetables and greens until things warm up.

“Fluctuating weather, inconsistent weather is something that we’ve just got to be more flexible and more prepared for so I think across the boar we just want to be ready for late frosts like this, or wetter springs or drier summers,” said Jesse Schaffer.

For the crops that go directly in the ground, farmers are crossing their fingers this time around because they won’t be able to use frost cloth because of the wind.