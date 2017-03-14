Gadsden police arrest suspect in Monday morning pipe assault, stabbing

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that happened Monday morning on March 13.

Gadsden police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at a business around 8:25 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 12th St.

According to Sgt. John Hallman, their investigation undercovered the 55-year-old male victim and a woman were sleeping when the suspect smashed a window to the building with a pipe. The suspect then assaulted the victim with the pipe, then stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

The suspect was followed by witnesses, and taken into custody a few blocks from the scene by officers. Hallman identified the suspect as 48-year-old Roderick Levon Derico of Gadsden. Derico is expected to be formally charged Tuesday with attempted murder and is currently in the Etowah County Jail.

The victim was transported to a Birmingham hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police say the suspect and victim were acquainted and were involved in an ongoing dispute.