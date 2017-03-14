Hueytown family thankful to be alive after house fire kills their 2 dogs, destroys most belongings

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County family lost their two dogs in a Sunday house fire. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victims.

Patricia and Jeff Harlow lost most of their possessions in the fire at their Hueytown house. Despite the major loss, the family is thankful that they are alive. They were not at home when the fire broke out.

Patricia is especially grateful to the Hueytown Fire Department. Firefighters were able to revive the family cat using oxygen.

“We are so thankful for so much, I miss my puppies and it broke my heart but I’m glad no human lives were lost. Our dogs were like family members, I can’t express how much I’m thankful to people who are helping us,” Harlow said.

The family is now staying at a Bessemer hotel. They plan to repair the damages at their home.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by an electrical fire. It started in a deep freeze refrigerator that had a faulty extension cord.