Mountain Brook girl creates ‘Glitter the Unicorn’ books, donates funds to Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – 7-year-old Callie Chapman from Mountain Brook is creating magic for others to enjoy, all with the help of a few colorful friends. Glitter, her stuffed unicorn, a girl named Ellie and a lot of adventures are a few of her favorite things.

Now, many people are able to venture to the magical land inside Callie’s mind that is flying off pages of a book that she wrote, ‘Glitter the Unicorn.’ It started with a school competition called Artistic Expressions. It won Honorable Mention.

“I thought it was cuter than honorable mention,” said Callie’s mother, Bronwyne Chapman.

She is a graphic designer and helped Callie turn her story into colorful pictures in the pages of her book.

The mother and daughter team first published ‘Glitter the Unicorn’ for family members, but later decided 20 copies isn’t enough. So, they decided to sell them for charity.

Callie had another magical idea.

“I wanted to give it to Children’s [of Alabama] hospital for art supplies, because I really like art and want them to do art, too,” she explained.

After numerous book signings, appearances and gift stores stocking their shelves, the book sold well. She raised $3,500 and donated the money for those supplies to Children’s of Alabama.

Callie’s magic continues as two more books that she has written are currently in the making. ‘Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Beach’ is released next week, and ‘Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Moon’ comes out in the Fall.

The money collected from the purchase of these books will also go toward the same mission. All of the books can be found at gift stores “Once Upon a Time” and “Christine’s” in Mountain Brook, or online. For more information, visit Callie’s website at www.glittertheunicorn.com.