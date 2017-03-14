NY Little Pony: City police wrangle tiny horses in the snow

By Published:
Two ponies who broke that free from their stables cross a street during a snowstorm in the Staten Island borough of New York on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. New York police captured the ponies and safely returned them to the stables. (Tara Komar via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two little ponies broke free from their New York City stables during the storm that’s pounding the East Coast with snow, sleet, rain and wind.

An off-duty police officer saw the animals roaming the snowy streets of Staten Island and wrangled them using straps for towing vehicles. He tied the ponies to a lamppost and called for backup.

A police car arrived and the ponies — one sandy brown and one chocolate brown — were returned safely to their stables.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says the runaways are doing great.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued thanks to “our cowboy officer.”

