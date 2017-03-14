Weather a danger for homeless, elderly as temperatures drop

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With temperatures dropping, the city is planning to open Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

The auditorium is prepared for more than 200 people as other local shelters fill up, but it’s not just the homeless who suffer when it gets cold outside.

Colder temperatures also put the elderly at risk. The United Way Area Agency on Aging has some tips for seniors and their loved ones to help keep them safe.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha will have the details on CBS 42 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s