Weather a danger for homeless, elderly as temperatures drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With temperatures dropping, the city is planning to open Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

The auditorium is prepared for more than 200 people as other local shelters fill up, but it’s not just the homeless who suffer when it gets cold outside.

Colder temperatures also put the elderly at risk. The United Way Area Agency on Aging has some tips for seniors and their loved ones to help keep them safe.

