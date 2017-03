SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has pled guilty to a charge of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old that stems from an incident in 2009, according to court documents.

William Teddy Walker, 69, was in court on Monday on the charges, entered his plea, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.

At this time, Walker has been processed, and is being prepped to serve his sentence.