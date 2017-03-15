86-year-old man arrested after allegedly groping woman, fondling self at nursing home

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 86-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday, charged with sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Napoleon Worrell was arrested and charged in connection with an incident at his nursing home. Worrell is accused of grabbing a woman’s breast and fondling himself at the nursing home where he lives. He is charged with first-degree sex abuse, which is a felony, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

The case will go to the Bibb County Grand Jury, Jackson said.