Investigation starts after man returns from trip to find dead body in Jefferson County home

By Published:
Police Tape

ROCK MOUNTAIN LAKES, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man returned from a trip to discover a dead body in his Rock Mountain Lakes home, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to the home in the 2000 block of Rock Mountain Lake Drive around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when a caller said he had been out of town for several days and had come back to find someone he believed to be asleep in his bed.

Deputies arrived to check the home and found a deceased white female in his bedroom who they have yet to identify. The body was reportedly in the location for several days, and the caller stated he did not know the victim.

Cuase of death is pending until the completion of the medical examiner’s report. WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s