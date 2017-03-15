Northport Police using Homeland Security grant towards mobile command center

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department is in the process of getting a new vehicle to help officers protect the community.

The new vehicle comes courtesy of a $25,000 grant from Alabama Homeland Security. The police department hopes to use the money to get a mobile command center for the tactical teams.

Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says the mobile command center can be used during large events like University of Alabama home football games to provide security, or used during the Kentuck Festival of the Arts, or during a crime scene.

“It is great for the department and hopefully great for the community because it will allow officers to work longer in one place and get out of the weather if they need to,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says the department is hoping to have the new vehicle by August after the bidding process is completed. The command center will cost nearly $90,000 dollars, but Carpenter says the grant money will help lower to price.

Northport Police will work with other community departments like Tuscaloosa County Sheriff and Tuscaloosa Police if they need to borrow the mobile command center they can use it.