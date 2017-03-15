Preview: Don Corley parole hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– A convicted child molester from Homewood, will go before a parole board. Victims of Don Corley have worked for years to keep him behind bars.

Corley was the leader of his church and Boy Scouts for years. In that time, victims of molestation have come forward to share their stories of abuse involving Corley.

The victims banded together to share their stories in hopes of not only pushing to keep Corley is prison, but also to create a sense of healing. Corley pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sodomy and sexual abuse. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for each of the three victims who pressed charges. There are 30 in total.

Those 30 inspired the campaign, ’30 is 30′. The victims want him to serve his time.

“What would your advice be or your message be to other people who have been in your shoes” says Jason Lee. “I am really touched. This isn’t something we’ve thought a lot about because we’ve been so focused on Corley. We want to give this process away to other victims like mind. It would delight us to no end if there was a 25 is 25 or 70 is 70 that pops up all over the place. We would be happy to talk to any victim in our shoes” says Lee.

Lee will be speaking at the hearing on Wednesday in Montgomery. It starts at 8 a.m.