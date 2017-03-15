Rena Hudson, mayor of Warrior for 24 years, passes away

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A former mayor of the city of Warrior that served the city for 24 years in separate terms has passed away, according to Stan Hogeland, the mayor of Gardendale.

Rena Hudson served as the mayor of Warrior from 1984 to 2000 before being reelected from 2004 to 2012. Her long tenure made an impression on those that served alongside her.

“To me, she was a lady who always greeted me with a smile and an encouraging word,” Hogeland said in a Facebook post. “She is gone but will never be forgotten.”