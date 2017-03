BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash near UAB’s campus has shut down a section of a road, according to Birmingham Fire.

The crash took place on the 900 block of 6th Avenue South, a section of road between Nationwide Mattress and Furniture and the UAB Parking and Transportation Services building.

The crash appears to have involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

900 block of 6th Ave S currently shut down for accident with multiple injuries. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) March 15, 2017

At this time, authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. WIAT will bring you more information on the crash as it becomes available.