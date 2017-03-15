The Arc of Jefferson County hosting 5th Annual Shamrock Shindig

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening this weekend, it’s a St. Patrick’s Day party with a cause. The fifth annual Shamrock Shindig hosted by The Arc of Jefferson County’s Junior Board is set for Saturday, March 18th.

The event features live music from The Devines, a balloon drop, food and plenty of spirits. Event goers also get a chance to win the $1,000 Pot O’ Gold cash prize.

The party is happening at Iron City on 22nd Street South in Birmingham from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Proceeds go toward advancing the Arc’s mission of serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across central Alabama through day, employment, residential and early intervention programs.

Tickets for the Shamrock Shindig are $30 per person and $50 per couple. Ticket purchases enter people for the Pot O’ Gold. For more information on tickets and The Arc’s mission, click here. You can also call (205)705-1809.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s