TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are asking for your help to solve a case.

Police say Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church was burglarized Tuesday. The suspect forced entry through a door and entered the building.

Once inside, the suspect took a television, several electronics and a backpack.

If anyone knows this suspect or anything related to this incident, please notify CID at 205-248-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.