Undefeated MMA fighter shows support for 5-year-old superhero fighting cancer

(WIAT) — A local athlete is rising in the ranks as a mixed martial arts fighter, and he’s using his time in the limelight to send his love to a little boy who is fighting a tough battle of his own.

Eryk Anders has had a hard time losing even before he was a defensive lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Anders caused the fumble that led to the Tide’s 13th national title — and an undefeated season.

Anders has carried that mentality into the ring, where he remains undefeated. After an impressive win on Friday, he gave a shout out to someone that motivates even him to fight even harder.

“Support Super Sam!” Anders yelled. “A little buddy of mine going through cancer right now.”

Super Sam is a five-year-old comic book fanatic who’d just gotten home from a chemo treatment in time to see his shout-out on live T.V.

“He’s out of it. He’s medicated. He’s laying down,” said Spencer Hodnett, Sam’s father. “But then when the fight came on, and he sees Eryk being interviewed in a Sam hat and a Sam shirt, he got so excited.”

The young superhero’s face first showed up on clothing last year when he began his battle against brain cancer. The clothing came out right around the time he met Eryk at physical therapy.

“Sam had just gotten out of surgery, maybe 2 weeks before,” said Amanda Hodnett, Sam’s mother. “He could not walk unassisted. Eryk saw him at his lowest.”

Super Sam’s family may think Anders saw their son at his lowest, but he saw another fighter, just as brave as himself.

“It’s unfortunate for a child that young to be going through something so serious,” Anders said. “At the same time, it kind of reveals Sam’s heart and how strong his mental fortitude is as well.”

So now the duo is fighting together, and America is joining in to keep the winning streak alive.

“We’ve been contacted from people across the country,” Amanda said. “They’re wanting shirts, they’re praying for Sam. They’re cheering him on and they send us just encouraging messages.”

And in addition to support from the outside, Sam’s inner strength keeps everyone in his life going.

“The strength that he’s shown through this really, really tough ordeal, to me, I can’t imagine,” Spencer said. “Everything he goes through on a daily basis — I’m just so proud of him as a father”

Sam is officially cancer-free, but he’s still undergoing chemo for the next few months.

Proceeds from the t-shirts the family is selling help pay for Sam’s treatment.

You can purchase one by following this link.