Victims come together and succesfully advocate against parole for serial child molester

MONTGOMERY, ALA. (WIAT) – Don Corley of Homewood was denied parole for the final time in a hearing in Montgomery, Wednesday.

Corley was found guilty of sexually molesting young boys in 1995 after three decades of abuse. Victims say that he preyed on 40 or more children.

Corley was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison back then–and ever since his victims have come to three parole hearings to remind the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles why he must remain behind bars.

