Woman escapes after being kidnapped in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper.

Birmingham police say Tuesday night, the woman was taken from 4th Ave A and 38th St in Avondale. She was driven to the ATM, where the suspect took money, her wallet and phone.

She was later able to escape at a gas station on Bessemer Road. Her black Nissan Altima was stolen by the suspect as well, but the vehicle was located Wednesday morning.

CBS42 is working to learn more about what happened. This story will be updated.