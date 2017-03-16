Birmingham’s Mayor Bell joins Art Franklin to pick apart his bracket live on TV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It is time to let the madness begin! The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins today with 16 games throughout the day.The first game airs on CBS 42 at 11:15 a.m. with no. 12 Princeton taking on no. 5 Notre Dame.

We got an advance copy of Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Sr.’s bracket. He joined me live on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin to reveal his bracket. Mayor Bell said showcasing his bracket live on TV is a first for him. He gave his thoughts on the no. 15 seeded Jacksonville State University matchup with no. 2 Louisville, talked about his Cinderella and his final four.

“Those four teams are perennial powerhouses and I think they will be there,” Bell added.

Watch the video from Thursday morning to find out who he picked to win it all and why.