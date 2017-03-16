Body found inside Rock Mountain Lakes home identified as missing Pickens County woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body found inside a Rock Mountain Lakes home by the owner when he returned from out of town has been identified as missing Pickens County woman Christy Cook.

The owner of the Rock Mountain Lakes home returned from a trip out of town to find Cook dead inside his home.

A man the Etowah County Sheriff believes was accompanying Cook before her disappearance has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The Etowah County Sheriff said Anthony Gene McClellan was found Wednesday, March 8 near County Line Beverages around 4 p.m. in Attalla.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 12:46 a.m., McClellan was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and charged with capital murder, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.