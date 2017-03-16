Cherokee County Detention Center employee arrested on drug charges

ELLISVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office have made two arrests in a drug raid, according to a release from the department.

Shawn Daniels, 32, and Paige Jelks, 24, were taken into custody after the raid on a residence on County Road 14 in Ellisville. They were both taken in on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jelks was an employee of the Cherokee County Detention Center.

“Public employees are to be held to a higher standard, and it is very disappointing when an employee fails to meet that standard.” Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff, wrote in the statement. “Our Office will not tolerate those who abuse the trust that has been placed in them. Our employees are here to protect, serve and uphold the law, not violate it.”