House Of Representatives to vote on declaring Alabama ‘right to life’ state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers will debate a proposal to declare Alabama a “right to life” state in the state constitution.

The Alabama House of Representatives will consider the bill Thursday in what Republican House leaders have dubbed “pro-life day” in the chamber.

The proposed constitutional amendment would write into the Alabama Constitution that the state policy is “to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life.”

The measure is largely symbolic unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion.

Republican Rep. Matt Fridy said the language would make clear that nothing in the Alabama Constitution guarantees a right to abortion.

The proposal, if approved by lawmakers, would go to voters in 2018.

