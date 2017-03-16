Jefferson County man finds body inside his home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALA (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man said he returned home from a trip and found a woman’s body in his bedroom.

The man came home on Wednesday afternoon to his dwelling on the 2000 block of Rock Mountain Lake Drive in McCalla.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said he walked into his home Thursday and smelt something odd. He said he went into his bedroom where he saw someone on the floor not moving.

“I retreated and made myself safe, and then called 911 and observed the individual until the police arrived,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner grabbed his rifle and held it with him until deputies arrived. The sheriff’s office has identified the woman as Christy Lynn Cook who had been reported missing to the Pickens county sheriff’s office.

The homeowner is not sure how the suspect got into his home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said they have a suspect in custody, but his name is being withheld pending formal charges.