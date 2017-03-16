Police hunting for suspect after car chase leads to drug bust

SNEAD, Ala. (WIAT) — Snead Police officers are searching for a suspect who escaped after a car chase who reportedly had a car full of drugs, according to a release from Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers attempted to make a stop on a Hyundai SUV that reportedly began to elude police on U.S. Highway 278, which turned onto County Road 36 before continuing onto County Road 34.

Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to bring in an attempt to apprehend the driver of the vehicle after he fled into the woods including Alabama State Troopers Aviation Division, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Altoona Police, Oneonta Police, Blountsville Police, Albertville, and Sardis City K-9 units.

Police reportedly found a gun, two bags of methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, and a head wrap near a creek in the woods by K-9, but the suspect is still at large and police are asking for help finding him.

Police are searching for Jesus Flores, 37, a Latin male that is considered armed and dangerous with tattoos on his face. Police arrested Chase Brown, 20, and Amber Abney, 28 at the scene.