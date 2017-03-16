Tracking a Predator: Deputies searching for sex offender convicted of kidnapping, rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – We’re teaming up with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to find sex offenders on the run.

Deputies are looking for a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman. Charles Rogers was convicted in Dale County.

After his prison release, he registered as a sex offender here in Birmingham. Rogers should have re-registered in January, but never did.

“The main forecast for us is to make sure this is a convicted sex offender that he’s staying where he is supposed to and he is checking in with is as he is supposed to and is required by law,” Sheriff Mike Hale said.

Charles Rogers has two warrants out for his arrest. Deputies believe he is still in the Birmingham area. If you see him, call the Jefferson County sexual predator hotline at 205-325-4779.