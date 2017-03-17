Allergy sufferers beware: spring allergies could hit sooner!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Spring allergy season is moving up this year. You’ll want to start preparing right now.

The Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center provides the only certified pollen count for the Birmingham metro area. The pollen count right now has tree pollen listed in moderate condition.

Even moderate conditions can cause some pretty frustrating and uncomfortable allergy symptoms including, sneezing, sniffling and congestion.

Thanks to the somewhat mild winter, this year, things are likely to intensify even sooner in what could be considered a pollen explosion. This week’s freezing weather isn’t going to help things much.

“I think that terminology is being used because we’re seeing the tree pollen emerging earlier than we would expect. Some species are showing up at least 2-3 weeks earlier than we would normally see them,” said Dr. Meghan Lemke with the Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center.

That’s why allergists are urging you to act fast. They suggest you start treating your allergies before you start experiencing those uncomfortable symptoms.

Experts also recommend checking the pollen count for your area. You can find the Birmingham metro area’s only certified pollen count here.