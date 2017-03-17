Central Alabama Forecast

A cool start to the day doesn’t mean a cool afternoon. Although the clouds do stay parked over Alabama, highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s. Overnight, clouds hang tough and rain begin moving in just after midnight in North Alabama. Between 3am and 9am rain moves from Cullman to Clanton. There will be some early morning patches of rain. No severe weather. The rain should come to an end around 9am. We will see a clearing sky through Saturday afternoon and highs climb to around 70.

More sunshine expected Sunday with highs around 70. It will be a pleasant last day of winter.

Monday, the first day of Spring, will feel the part. Morning temps start off a little on the cool side, but will warm nicely into the mid 70s by afternoon with a sky full of sunshine.

