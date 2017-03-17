Gadsden man jailed on theft, drug, and evasion charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been jailed on multiple charges after reportedly fleeing police, according to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ernest F. Jones, 52, was spotted by police leaving the Wal-Mart in Centre, Ala. on U.S. Highway 411 after he was identified as a suspect in a theft from the store.

Leesberg Police Officer Jimmy Deberry and Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop him before he allegedly fled. Jones’s vehicle wrecked, and he reportedly fled on foot from police as officers set up a perimeter.

Etowah County deputies and Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators took Jones into custody, and Centre Police officers reportedly recovered stolen property from his car and charged him with third-degree theft of property.

Deputies transported Jones to the Cherokee County Detention Center on additional charges of attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

