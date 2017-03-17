Jacksonville State falls to Louisville in second round of NCAA Tourney, 78-63

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIAT) – Jacksonville State’s first trip to the Big Dance ended after one song, as the Gamecocks fell to Louisville 78-63 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Ray Harper’s 15th-seeded squad got out to a fast start, taking an 8-0 lead on the 2nd-seeded Cardinals in the first 2:39 of the game. Louisville found its groove midway through the first half, however, taking a 38-31 lead into the locker room. They would never look back, and took the win 78-63.

Norbertas Giga paced the Gamecocks with 30 points on 11-13 shooting. He also gathered 9 rebounds. Louisville was led by Mangok Mathiang, who notched 18 points. Forward Deng Adel and guard Quentin Snider both chipped in 16 for Rick Pitino, who is looking to lead the Cardinals back to the Final Four for the first time since 2013. The Cardinals will play 7th-seeded Michigan on Sunday for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.