One Class at a Time: Restoration Academy

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — Ms. Julie Carvajal is the latest winner of CBS42’s One Class at a Time $1,000 grant!

Her 3rd-grade students at Restoration Academy squealed with joy when the One Class at a Time team interrupted a lesson.

“I was so shocked! I never win anything,” said Carvajal.

Thanks for America’s First Financial, Little Ceasars, and Pepsi, Carvajal’s $1,000 will be spent on basic supplies for her classroom.

“Pencils, paper, markers, crayons, things like that,” Carvajal said. “We have a lot of different personalities in my class, so I call them my family. We have a very full family right now. They come from diverse backgrounds. They come from different social and economic standards. And that is awesome because they are so fun.”

Carvajal says she loves her job. “It’s exciting to come in every day! And they are like my family, so I go in and give my all every single day. I love them. Thank you to the sponsors for believing in education and teachers. This is a hard job. Thank you for donating and creating this grant for teachers like us. We do need this. It’s going to help our class so much and the students,” said Carvajal.

