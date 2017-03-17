Paul Mason Trull found guilty in 2015 double murder, faces life sentence

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County jury reached a verdict in a 2015 murder case today, finding Paul Masson Trull guilty of two counts of Felony Murder in the deaths of Gary “Sambo” Hazelrig and Breann Sherrer, according to a release from Blount County D.A. Pamela Casey.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Trull and two accomplices went to the Hazelrig residence on Deavers Town Road early in the morning on Sep. 14, 2015. Trull and his two masked accomplices were armed; Trull carried a short-barreled shotgun and his accomplices carried .22 caliber rifles.

The three men entered the residence and shot Sherrer in the buttocks, and struck Hazelrig in the head with a blunt object. The two victims were taken to the front porch and held captive by Trull for over 30 minutes as his accomplices ransacked the house in search of valuables.

The victims were taken back into the home and shot to death.

Trull was also convicted on charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, two counts of Theft in the First Degree and, one count of Theft of Property in the Second Degree. He faces up to 99 years or life for each count of Felony Murder, Burglary in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

Sentencing is set for March 23, 2017. Casey believes that the jury made the right decision, and hopes that this verdict can help the healing process for the families of both victims.

“I appreciate the jury’s service and respect their verdict,” Casey said. “But, most importantly, I hope the Hazelrig and Sherrer families feel like they have received justice for the deaths of Sambo and Breann.”