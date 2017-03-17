Rachel on the Road: The Pizitz Food Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

The Pizitz Food Hall had it’s grand opening on Thursday. However, it’s been the talk of the town since the soft opening a couple weeks ago. In this week’s Rachel on the Road, we got in the kitchen to cook up items people are raving over. From tacos, raw tuna, ramen noodles to chicken and waffles, the food hall has something to satisfy a wide variety of appetites.

“The concept is, if we came to lunch and you wanted a taco, and I wanted a hamburger, we could go get that done,” Tom Walker, Bayer Properties Development Manager of the Pizitz Food Hall said. “If it’s the weekend we could go get a beer, and then sit anywhere in the common area inside the food hall, or we could actually go out on the courtyard as well.”

There are ten stations open, which includes a breakfast, coffee and ice cream stop. Many of the restaurants are new to Birmingham. Top chefs from across the world have moved to the city just for this. The Choza Taqueria station “is out of New York,” Chef Rosco said. “There are four up in Manhattan.” That’s just the start of where people have traveled from to invest in Birmingham. Click here for a biography on the various stations.

