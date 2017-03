TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County woman, who is currently in jail for killing her ex-husband, is expected back in court today.

Tracey Grissom has served more than two years in prison for the 2012 killing of her ex-husband. She shot him six times at a boat landing.

Grissom claimed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder which was caused by the ex-husband’s alleged abuse.

While she is in court today, Grissom is expected to ask for a new trial.