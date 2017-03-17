Two Escaped inmates on the loose in Marion County

By Published:

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two escaped inmates. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Cory Dean,22 and Zepplin Kennedy,20 escaped from the Marion County Jail at 1:32 Friday morning.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and white pants; Dean was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit is assisting deputies with the search for the escapees.
If you see Dean or Kennedy please call the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 205-921-7433.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s