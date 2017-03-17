Two Escaped inmates on the loose in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two escaped inmates. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Cory Dean,22 and Zepplin Kennedy,20 escaped from the Marion County Jail at 1:32 Friday morning.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and white pants; Dean was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit is assisting deputies with the search for the escapees.

If you see Dean or Kennedy please call the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 205-921-7433.