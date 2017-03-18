1 confirmed fatality as Birmingham Fire Department battles large house fire

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Fire Department confirms 1 person is dead as they are battling a house fire on 16th Street North.

The scene is still active and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. See more on CBS42 News at 10:30pm

